Morgan Stanley Purchases 185,070 Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) by 782.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Kandi Technologies Group worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1,240.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

In other Kandi Technologies Group news, Director Henry Yu sold 4,326 shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $55,848.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNDI opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.00 million, a PE ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. Analysts expect that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.