Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KIGRY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

KIGRY stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,710. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kion Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

