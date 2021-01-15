Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Panmure Gordon downgraded Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Melrose Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Melrose Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MLSPF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,143. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.