Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMEGF. Societe Generale began coverage on Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SMEGF traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200. Siemens Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

