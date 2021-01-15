Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,023,492 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Crescent Point Energy worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPG. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 179,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 521,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 210,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 961,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $328.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.28 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.08.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: Stock Split

