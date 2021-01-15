Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Epiroc AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 26,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,402. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $20.08.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

