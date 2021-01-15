Morgan Stanley Sells 20,934 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Harmonic worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 39.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 637,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 181,649 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 15.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $794.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 22,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $137,312.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,815 shares of company stock valued at $429,553. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

