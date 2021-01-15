Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.91

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $5.65. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 179,813 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$3.20 to C$3.40 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$350.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.91.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

