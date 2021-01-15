Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) Shares Gap Up to $57.20

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.20, but opened at $60.00. Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 15,114 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.12 million and a PE ratio of 15.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Morses Club PLC (MCL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) news, insider Nigel Knowles acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

About Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

