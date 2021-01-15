Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Shares Gap Down to $850.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $850.00, but opened at $822.65. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) shares last traded at $846.00, with a volume of 1,697 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £436.25 million and a PE ratio of 32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 804.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 712.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 870 ($11.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,592.10 ($2,080.09). Also, insider Lucy Tilley bought 38 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 780 ($10.19) per share, for a total transaction of £296.40 ($387.25). Insiders acquired 759 shares of company stock worth $594,894 in the last quarter.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

