Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) (LON:MOTR) Shares Gap Down to $304.00

Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) (LON:MOTR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $304.00, but opened at $291.00. Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) shares last traded at $291.00, with a volume of 5,184 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 291.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 276.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.43. The firm has a market cap of £262.45 million and a PE ratio of 17.67.

About Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) (LON:MOTR)

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 13 retail sites across Great Britain.

