MovieBloc (MBL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.18 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $11.01 million and $3.18 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00060631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00471210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00043248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.16 or 0.04070193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013142 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016701 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,953,646,444 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

MovieBloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.