Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) COO Sells $62,500.00 in Stock

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gregory Scott Floerke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mplx alerts:

On Friday, December 4th, Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00.

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.50. 93,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,501. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 2,408.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.