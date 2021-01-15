Multiplier (MXX) One Day Volume Hits $20,481.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $4.01 million and $20,481.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier token can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00036296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00112484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.00252227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00063542 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00059476 BTC.

Multiplier Token Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

Multiplier Token Trading

Multiplier can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.