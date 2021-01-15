Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (MUV2.F) (ETR:MUV2) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (MUV2.F) (ETR:MUV2) were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €240.70 ($283.18) and last traded at €238.90 ($281.06). Approximately 324,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €238.00 ($280.00).

The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion and a PE ratio of 27.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €241.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €231.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.80.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (MUV2.F) (ETR:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

