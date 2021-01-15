Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Short Interest Up 51.1% in December

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,300 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 393,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of MYE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $797.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director William A. Foley bought 2,380 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,722.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,087.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori A. Lutey bought 10,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,500 shares of company stock worth $227,724 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

MYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

