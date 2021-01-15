N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) Shares Gap Down to $74.20

N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $74.20, but opened at $71.00. N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) shares last traded at $65.60, with a volume of 12,576,424 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £188.20 million and a PE ratio of 8.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58.

In related news, insider Rachel Izzard purchased 57,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £34,999.97 ($45,727.68).

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

