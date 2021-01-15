N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys 42,823 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,823 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.8% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $13,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $135.80 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.96 and a 200 day moving average of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $10,096,115.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,584,529.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

