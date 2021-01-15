NAGA (NGC) Price Tops $0.0699 on Major Exchanges

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, NAGA has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $6,815.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00052301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00427566 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00039439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.62 or 0.04090774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NGC is a token. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

