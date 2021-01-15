Namecoin (NMC) Achieves Market Cap of $10.04 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $10.04 million and approximately $66,608.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,910.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.50 or 0.01323478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.52 or 0.00559533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047397 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00175984 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

