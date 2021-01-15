Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Cap Achieves $205,629.20

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $205,629.20 and $305,867.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 56.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 76.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,411,308 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

