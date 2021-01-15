Nash Exchange (NEX) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. Nash Exchange has a market capitalization of $21.62 million and approximately $107,640.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nash Exchange has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Nash Exchange coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Nash Exchange Profile

Nash Exchange launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial . The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Exchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nash Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nash Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

