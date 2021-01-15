Nasstar (LON:NASA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.92

Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.92 and traded as low as $12.75. Nasstar shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 6,100 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £78.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 45.92.

Nasstar Company Profile (LON:NASA)

Nasstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hosted managed and cloud computing services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers nSecureSign, which enables secure digital signing of various documents; nSecureWeb Gateway, a Web proxy that protects organization's users from Web based threats; and nMDM, a mobile device management solution, which delivers mobile management platform to manage and secure organization's mobile devices.

