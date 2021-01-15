National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

National Retail Properties has increased its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

NYSE:NNN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.53. 1,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,107. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,635,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,626. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

