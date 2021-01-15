National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%.
National Retail Properties has increased its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.
NYSE:NNN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.53. 1,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,107. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
In other news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,635,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,626. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
See Also: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.