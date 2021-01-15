Native Utility Token (NUT) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.12 Million

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Native Utility Token token can currently be bought for $23.53 or 0.00065435 BTC on major exchanges. Native Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $23.12 million and $1,848.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Native Utility Token has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Native Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00040011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00113841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00064354 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00250026 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,742.31 or 0.91060794 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000653 BTC.

About Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token was first traded on February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. The official website for Native Utility Token is eosdt.com . The official message board for Native Utility Token is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

Native Utility Token Token Trading

Native Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Native Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Native Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Native Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Native Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.