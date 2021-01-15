Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Trading Down 7%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 2,332,747 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,949,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

NLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $603.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $113,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $97,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,599 shares of company stock worth $282,269. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 722,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 221,535 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth $8,208,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 454,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Company Profile (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

