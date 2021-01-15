NavCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $1.63 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $14.06 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NavCoin has traded up 29% against the US dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001327 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000194 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00019340 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 70,736,105 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

