Naviaddress Price Down 33.8% Over Last 7 Days (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Naviaddress token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. Naviaddress has a market cap of $31,037.30 and approximately $14,008.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00052301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00427566 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00039439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.62 or 0.04090774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

NAVI is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.