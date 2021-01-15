NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 3,403 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.43. The stock had a trading volume of 87,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,185. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

