NBT Bank N A NY Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.53. The stock had a trading volume of 385,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,679,151. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.84. The company has a market capitalization of $392.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.07.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

