NBT Bank N A NY Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $326,716,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,499 shares of company stock valued at $46,450,142 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.27. The company had a trading volume of 419,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,004. The stock has a market cap of $195.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.63. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.39.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

