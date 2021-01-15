NBT Bank N A NY Has $9.96 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.5% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 406,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,318,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 238,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,323,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.46. 225,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

