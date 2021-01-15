NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,575 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autoliv from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.94.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.93. 28,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.31. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $95.93.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

