NBT Bank N A NY Sells 3,801 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.3% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,765. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $197.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.21.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.