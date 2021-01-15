NBT Bank N A NY Sells 4,303 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,270,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in Carrier Global by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.38. 189,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,067. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

