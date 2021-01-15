NEAR Protocol Market Cap Achieves $391.95 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00005493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $391.95 million and $52.84 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00038899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00112880 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00063607 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00247969 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00059831 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

