Needham & Company LLC Boosts Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $115.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

CHGG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

Shares of CHGG opened at $100.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average is $77.57. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -502.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,240,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Chegg in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 108.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 709.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

