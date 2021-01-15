Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,800 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the December 15th total of 582,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

MXTOF stock remained flat at $$12.67 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63. Neles Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neles Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Danske cut shares of Neles Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Neles Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Metso Oyj, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

