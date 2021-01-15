Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Short Interest Update

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Neoen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Neoen alerts:

Shares of Neoen stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. Neoen has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.42.

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, and Australia.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Neoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.