Nervos Network (CKB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.00 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $117.69 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 30,542,809,625 coins and its circulating supply is 23,565,571,765 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

