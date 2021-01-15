Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NSRGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NSRGF opened at $112.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.66. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $124.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nestlé stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

