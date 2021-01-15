NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is Genesis Investment Management LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for 7.9% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.43% of NetEase worth $264,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of NetEase by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase by 491.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 16,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTES. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.78. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $114.80.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

