Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,684 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.6% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,646 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,281 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.92.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $501.94. The company had a trading volume of 167,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $221.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $512.70 and a 200-day moving average of $501.72. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

