Netkoin (NTK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,185.00

Netkoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Netkoin has traded 96% higher against the dollar. Netkoin has a market cap of $108,508.85 and $2,185.00 worth of Netkoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netkoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00051595 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002950 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002845 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002958 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007389 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Netkoin Token Profile

Netkoin is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Netkoin’s total supply is 6,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,173,916 tokens. Netkoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com . Netkoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netkoin

Netkoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netkoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netkoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netkoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

