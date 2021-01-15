Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Holdings Lifted by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,402 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NML. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 423,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 139,253 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1,706.9% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 306,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 289,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0135 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

