Neumark (NEU) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. Neumark has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $19,394.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neumark token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Neumark has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neumark alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00060499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.00468947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00042122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.24 or 0.04090917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013126 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016532 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark (NEU) is a token. It launched on November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 66,352,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,834,456 tokens. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org . The official website for Neumark is neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neumark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neumark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.