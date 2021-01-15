New Age Metals Inc. (NAM.V) (CVE:NAM) Shares Up 10.5%

New Age Metals Inc. (NAM.V) (CVE:NAM) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 606,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 340,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 19.62 and a quick ratio of 19.17. The stock has a market cap of C$14.62 million and a PE ratio of -17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

New Age Metals Inc. (NAM.V) Company Profile (CVE:NAM)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

