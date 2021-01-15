New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.8% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,476,703 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

