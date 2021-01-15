New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,527 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.8% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after purchasing an additional 545,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,332,000 after purchasing an additional 102,539 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,278,000 after purchasing an additional 267,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. 9,889,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,939,756. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

