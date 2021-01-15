New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 503,300 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the December 15th total of 357,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,677.7 days.

Shares of New Hope stock remained flat at $$1.12 on Friday. New Hope has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

About New Hope

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

