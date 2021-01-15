New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 503,300 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the December 15th total of 357,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,677.7 days.
Shares of New Hope stock remained flat at $$1.12 on Friday. New Hope has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.
About New Hope
